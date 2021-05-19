Charlotte Named One Of The Most Forgetful Cities In The U.S.

If you're in the habit of frequently using rideshares, there is a chance you may have left something behind once or twice. From wallets to headphones and even IDs, riders across the country often forget items when they get out of the car.

Uber recently released its annual Lost & Found Index that ranks cities across the country by how many items get left behind after riders arrive at their destination.

So where does Charlotte rank on the list?

Number 9

Maybe it's a wild night out with friends, anticipation for a concert, or just distraction, but Charlotte was named one of the country's most forgetful cities, coming behind cities like Nashville and Houston.

Here are the Top 10 most forgetful cities in the U.S., according to Uber:

Austin, Texas Fort Myers, Florida Nashville, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Tampa Bay, Florida Houston, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Kansas City, Kansas Charlotte, North Carolina Sacramento, California

Uber also released a list of the items that are most commonly left behind after rides, with the top items being phone, camera, wallet and keys. Some of the more unique items riders have left behind include a tooth, fresh shrimp, catheter, 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese, among so many others. Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images