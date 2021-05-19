Florida Man Jailed After 'Heated Argument' Over Tom Brady

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend following a "heated argument" and ensuing fight over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brian Paulter, 33, was charged with domestic battery in connection to the incident, WFLA reports.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit reports Paulter spent spent Sunday (May 16) drinking with friends in St. Petersburg. The group was on its way back to Paulter's home when a "heated argument" about Brady broke out and Paulter "became enraged" according to the affidavit.

Police said a physical fight between Paulter and one of his friends took place after the group arrived at Paulter's home.

Paulter is accused of hitting the other man multiple times in the face, causing visible injuries and a lot of blood, according to the affidavit. The friend refused to press charges against Paulter, WFLA reports.

Police said Paulter then got physical with two women inside his home and shoved them, which caused one woman to slip and hit her head on the kitchen counter, leaving her with a large bruise and a cut, according to the affidavit.

Police said the injured victim was uncooperative, but the other woman involved provided a statement detailing the alleged incident.

Officers said everyone involved in the incident was drunk at the scene upon police arrival. A large amount of blood was found on the kitchen floor and officers said it was mostly cleaned up before their arrival, according to the affidavit.

Brady is coming off his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Photo: Getty Images