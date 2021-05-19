Gator Country Floods After Heavy Rains Pummel Texas

Parts of southeast Texas are under water, including Gator Country.

The alligator rescue park in Beaumont has been hit with several days of rain, which has caused flooding.

"I think this one caught everyone by surprise. Look around. Look at this. My outdoor kitchen is underwater. Who would have thought in the first day that it's this bad," Gator County owner Gary Saurage told 12News.

The park is home to Big Al and Big Tex, two alligators that are nearly 14 feet long. There's hundreds of animals that call Gator Country home, but Beaumont locals don't have to worry about flood waters full of alligators, crocodiles, and other reptiles.

"What am I gonna do? Pack up 700 alligators and move to high ground? That's not gonna work, man,” Saurage said. “This is where we're at. We're used to it. We’re built for this. We understand it's gonna happen."

Because of his massive size, Big Tex is safely locked away in his own trailer that was moved to higher ground, the park said in a Facebook video.