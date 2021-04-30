Investigation Of Kentucky Resident 'Hoarding Large Number Of Animals'

A Kentucky man was arrested on Thursday after an animal cruelty investigation in McCracken County, reported WLKY.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office received a tip on Wednesday that a man "was hoarding a large number of animals and neglecting them."

The man was identified as David Howery.

After police received the tip, detectives learned that Howery had an outstanding warrant from another animal cruelty conviction that previously took place in Adair County, Kentucky.

When detectives were arresting Howery, they said that conditions were uninhabitable.

According to officials, there were about 100 animals at the home. Among them were dogs, cats, goats, chickens, pigs, and horses.

There were over 40 dogs in cages, none had food or water.

There was no electricity at the residence and no ventilation in the building.

The premises was littered with animal feces and urine.

All of the animals were transported to a qualified facility. According to officials, 17 of the dogs were transported to the Kentucky Humane Society. Click here if you'd like to learn how to submit an application for animal fostering.

Howery was charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty, and he is being held in the McCracken County Jail.

Photo: Getty Images