Here's How You Can Stay In An 'Alpaca Treehouse' In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

May 19, 2021

You can stay in an alpaca treehouse in Georgia.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It all started because of a few pet chickens, which the owners of the Alpaca Treehouse dubbed a “gateway livestock.” Once Kara O’Brien, one of the hosts, found alpacas, “she was intrigued and then smitten,” the Alpaca Treehouse explains of its origin story online. it describes the lovable farm animals as “adorable, naughty, intelligent, curious, and fuzzy.”

"They're very much empaths; they really feel what you feel," O’Brien added in a Fox 5 story Wednesday (May 19).

Then, Kara wandered through the “bamboo forest” and knew it would be the perfect spot for a treehouse (where their llamas and alpacas roam, of course — and offer experiences, like yoga).

Ultimately, it opened for others to come stay.

"It's one of the top Airbnbs in the world, which was very shocking and humbling to us," O’Brien told Fox 5. "I mean, we never envisioned that at all."

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse is “still open for stays, experiences, and llama yoga,” its website states. “We disinfect everything and are supremely conscientious about cleanliness. We also practice social distancing and contact free check ins. There is no safer place than in the middle of our private bamboo forest.”

Find out more about the Alpaca Treehouse here.

Book a stay through Airbnb or on the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse website here.

Photo: Getty Images

