Here's How You Can Stay In An 'Alpaca Treehouse' In Georgia

You can stay in an alpaca treehouse in Georgia.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It all started because of a few pet chickens, which the owners of the Alpaca Treehouse dubbed a “gateway livestock.” Once Kara O’Brien, one of the hosts, found alpacas, “she was intrigued and then smitten,” the Alpaca Treehouse explains of its origin story online. it describes the lovable farm animals as “adorable, naughty, intelligent, curious, and fuzzy.”

"They're very much empaths; they really feel what you feel," O’Brien added in a Fox 5 story Wednesday (May 19).

Then, Kara wandered through the “bamboo forest” and knew it would be the perfect spot for a treehouse (where their llamas and alpacas roam, of course — and offer experiences, like yoga).