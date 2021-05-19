Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome First Child Together

It's official: Jason Derulo is a father.

On Tuesday (May 18), the pop star, 31, announced that he and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, 27, have welcomed their first child together. Alongside a video documenting their journey towards parenthood, Derulo shared some sweet words about the new addition to their family. "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," he captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Frumes also shared the exciting announcement on her account with a slideshow of shows of their family. "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/2021" she wrote, adding, "I love you forever @jasonderulo."

Derulo and Frumes started dating in early 2020 and announced the pregnancy in March 2021. They've since taken followers along for the ride by letting them into their Bahamas getaway, where they revealed the sex of their baby with blue fireworks. Fast forward to April and Derulo appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about preparing for fatherhood. "I think everything happens in the right time," he admitted. "I was just starting to, like, really get baby fever, I guess with age, and you meet someone you really, really connect with, and it happened at just the right time."