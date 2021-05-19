Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Guest Kelsea Ballerini
By Taylor Fields
May 19, 2021
It's happening! The Jonas Brothers are headed back out on the road on a new tour, and they're doing it with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.
Rumors of a tour began swirling this week after the band and the country star shared the same video on Instgram of Kevin, Joe and Nick facetiming Kelsea while standing in front of the the Hollywood Bowl. Well, Kelsea finally answered and in a new video, the guys ask her to go on tour with them, to which she responded, "I think it sounds like a really good idea."
In a separate post, Jonas Brothers announced, "We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the#RememberThisTour!! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th!"
The Jonas Brothers' "Remember This" Tour kicks off in August in Las Vegas, and takes the band and Ballerini all over the country as they stop in cities including Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Cincinnati, Boston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up at the end of October in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. See the full list of tour dates below.
Jonas Brothers 2021 "Remember This" Tour Dates:
Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Aug 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Aug 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sep 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sep 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sep 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sep 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
Sep 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep 16 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
Sep 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sep 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sep 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sep 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Sep 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sep 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Oct 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Oct 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amp
Oct 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date
Photos: Getty Images