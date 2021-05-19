Feedback

Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Guest Kelsea Ballerini

By Taylor Fields

May 19, 2021

It's happening! The Jonas Brothers are headed back out on the road on a new tour, and they're doing it with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Rumors of a tour began swirling this week after the band and the country star shared the same video on Instgram of Kevin, Joe and Nick facetiming Kelsea while standing in front of the the Hollywood Bowl. Well, Kelsea finally answered and in a new video, the guys ask her to go on tour with them, to which she responded, "I think it sounds like a really good idea."

In a separate post, Jonas Brothers announced, "We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the#RememberThisTour!! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th!"

The Jonas Brothers' "Remember This" Tour kicks off in August in Las Vegas, and takes the band and Ballerini all over the country as they stop in cities including Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Cincinnati, Boston, Raleigh, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up at the end of October in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. See the full list of tour dates below.

Jonas Brothers 2021 "Remember This" Tour Dates:

Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Aug 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Aug 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sep 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sep 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

Sep 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep 16 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

Sep 17 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

Sep 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*

Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sep 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sep 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sep 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Oct 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amp

Oct 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date

