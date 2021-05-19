Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Guest Kelsea Ballerini

It's happening! The Jonas Brothers are headed back out on the road on a new tour, and they're doing it with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Rumors of a tour began swirling this week after the band and the country star shared the same video on Instgram of Kevin, Joe and Nick facetiming Kelsea while standing in front of the the Hollywood Bowl. Well, Kelsea finally answered and in a new video, the guys ask her to go on tour with them, to which she responded, "I think it sounds like a really good idea."

In a separate post, Jonas Brothers announced, "We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the#RememberThisTour!! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th!"