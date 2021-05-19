Kacey Musgraves Is The Face Of Moschino's New 'Sesame Street' Collaboration

Kacey Musgraves is the new face of Moschino and its just-announced Sesame Street collection.

Earlier this week, the lux fashion brand unveiled the collaboration, which is meant for both adults, who grew up on the show, as well as children. Over on Musgraves' Instagram account, the hitmaker shared photos of herself rocking new bangs and items from the collection, which features familiar faces like Elmo and Cookie Monster. "It's garbage CAN not garbage CANNOT, thank u," she wrote in one post.

In addition to promoting the line, Musgraves used the opportunity to take a stab at the incessant inquiries about the follow-up to her 2018 hit album, Golden Hour. "If y'all ask me where the album is one more time...," she captioned another post.

If you want to get your hands on the 33-piece collection, which Musgraves dubbed as "Big Bird Energy," you’ll have to wait until it launches worldwide on May 25. Click here for more information!

Back in April, it was announced that the country titan's fifth studio album will drop via a joint release from Interscope Records and UMG Nashville. The partnership will see the entities team up to collaborate on marketing, radio promotion and international marketing. The follow-up to her Grammy-winning Golden Hour will see her reunite with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian from that set. "I mean, looking at the list of songs, we have some that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land," she told Rolling Stone in February. "We've got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe."