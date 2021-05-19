Man Suffering Heart Attack Drives Himself To Broward Hospital

A man had a close call when he felt unwell and drove himself to a South Florida hospital. It turns out that he was having a heart attack, according to Local 10. Igor Molina was enjoying his morning oatmeal until he started feeling sick and even vomiting.

"Sometimes people write it off as indigestion or something more minor than that, but you really have to take those symptoms seriously," Dr. Gary Lai said, who works at Broward Health Coral Springs.

Surveillance video at the hospital shows Molina stumbling into the hospital, leaning over the counter, and then collapsing onto the floor. Staff was quick to attend to the man in distress.

"We were able to get him up into the treatment area, identify what was going on, and get him up there quickly where they could identify the coronary artery that was blocked and intervene from there," Lai told Local 10.

Reporters said Molina has a history of hypertension and changed his habits. He's looking forward to what he calls a new life.

"I'm very happy -- very, very lucky man," Molina said with a slight grin.

Photo: Getty Images