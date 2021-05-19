Feedback

Man Suffering Heart Attack Drives Himself To Broward Hospital

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2021

A man had a close call when he felt unwell and drove himself to a South Florida hospital. It turns out that he was having a heart attack, according to Local 10. Igor Molina was enjoying his morning oatmeal until he started feeling sick and even vomiting.

"Sometimes people write it off as indigestion or something more minor than that, but you really have to take those symptoms seriously," Dr. Gary Lai said, who works at Broward Health Coral Springs.

Surveillance video at the hospital shows Molina stumbling into the hospital, leaning over the counter, and then collapsing onto the floor. Staff was quick to attend to the man in distress.

"We were able to get him up into the treatment area, identify what was going on, and get him up there quickly where they could identify the coronary artery that was blocked and intervene from there," Lai told Local 10.

Reporters said Molina has a history of hypertension and changed his habits. He's looking forward to what he calls a new life.

"I'm very happy -- very, very lucky man," Molina said with a slight grin.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Man Suffering Heart Attack Drives Himself To Broward Hospital

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.