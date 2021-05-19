Michigan Residents Need To Be Aware Of Statewide Tick Risk

Warm weather is coming back to Michigan, and some unwanted guests are joining.

Tick season is here, and Michigan residents need to be on the lookout while spending time outdoors.

According to WDIV 4, experts say ticks are no longer an "up north problem" in the state. They have been a growing issue in Michigan and have popped up in multiple areas like soccer fields, parks, and backyards.

The arachnids are more commonly found in wooded areas or places with brush and tall grass but have made their way to areas like the suburbs, beaches, and cities.

The Michigan Department of Community Health says there are over 20 known tick species in Michigan.

The blacklegged ticks are found throughout the state and can transmit Lyme disease.

Below is a chart from the Michigan Department of Community Health's website showing the state's increase in tick reports starting from 1999 to 2019.