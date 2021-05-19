Feedback

Michigan Residents Need To Be Aware Of Statewide Tick Risk

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 19, 2021

Warm weather is coming back to Michigan, and some unwanted guests are joining.

Tick season is here, and Michigan residents need to be on the lookout while spending time outdoors.

According to WDIV 4, experts say ticks are no longer an "up north problem" in the state. They have been a growing issue in Michigan and have popped up in multiple areas like soccer fields, parks, and backyards.

The arachnids are more commonly found in wooded areas or places with brush and tall grass but have made their way to areas like the suburbs, beaches, and cities.

The Michigan Department of Community Health says there are over 20 known tick species in Michigan.

The blacklegged ticks are found throughout the state and can transmit Lyme disease.

Below is a chart from the Michigan Department of Community Health's website showing the state's increase in tick reports starting from 1999 to 2019.

Experts urge Michigan residents to check themselves, their kids, and their pets after being outside.

If you plan to head outdoors, be sure to wear insect repellant and check daily for ticks.

If you find a tick, remove it by getting as close to the skin as possible, grab it with tweezers, and pull straight out, do not twist.

Removing a tick quickly and correctly will reduce the risk of tick-borne illness.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Michigan Residents Need To Be Aware Of Statewide Tick Risk

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.