North Split Construction Shakes And Damages Nearby Homes

The North Split construction is a headache for anyone who has to drive to downtown Indianapolis. For people who live near the interchange, the headache doesn't end when they get out of their cars.

Nearby homeowners are saying that the construction is causing their walls to shake and crack.

"We maintain our property. We put money into the upkeep of our property. For a project of this magnitude to come and possibly damage our homes that we live in, it breaks my heart," Jacqueline Oliver told WRTV.

Oliver lives near East 13th Street and College Avenue. She and her neighbors are worried about the potential long-term damage the construction-related vibrations are doing to their homes.

"That's what we are concerned about. It's the integrity of our homes 3-5 years down the road," Ricky Griffin told the station.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is required to monitor the vibrations and make sure they don't get above a certain level. INDOT can't guarantee that homes won't be damaged by vibrations, but the state said it will repair damage caused by the project, according to project documents.

Construction crews are expected to continue demolishing portions of the interstate this weekend, FOX 59 reported.

Photo: Getty Images