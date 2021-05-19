PHOTOS: Florida Diver Comes Face-To-Face With Pregnant Bull Shark

A Florida diver was left in awe after he got really close and personal with an infamous marine predator: a bull shark, WKMG reported.

Captain John Moore was diving off the coast of Jupiter until he encountered the massive and pregnant creature. He posted images of his underwater experience with the mama shark to his Instagram.

"A fish had grabbed the chunk of bait and run toward me for cover, before getting scared and dropping the chunk. This set me up for a shot that’s even too close for my 20mm lens," Moore wrote on Instagram.

The 55-year-old diver captured the shark's intimidating teeth and yellow-tinted eyes along with dynamic shots of her munching on the bait.