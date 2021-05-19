PHOTOS: Florida Diver Comes Face-To-Face With Pregnant Bull Shark
By Zuri Anderson
May 19, 2021
A Florida diver was left in awe after he got really close and personal with an infamous marine predator: a bull shark, WKMG reported.
Captain John Moore was diving off the coast of Jupiter until he encountered the massive and pregnant creature. He posted images of his underwater experience with the mama shark to his Instagram.
"A fish had grabbed the chunk of bait and run toward me for cover, before getting scared and dropping the chunk. This set me up for a shot that’s even too close for my 20mm lens," Moore wrote on Instagram.
The 55-year-old diver captured the shark's intimidating teeth and yellow-tinted eyes along with dynamic shots of her munching on the bait.
“She was kinda unique that she came powering right up through the other bulls. She was super dominant, just kind of right in the forefront of everything. She was swimming right up to my mask and just kind of sizing up what was going on out there and she was just so impressive,” Moore said. He even noted that she looked "ready to pop."
Reporters said Florida's coast has the highest concentration of bull sharks than anywhere else on the East Coast. Thanks to their aggressive behavior, they can pose a threat to humans, according to the National Wildlife Foundation.
Moore, who takes visitors on thrilling shark dives, thinks this impromptu photoshoot is a great way to educate others on bull sharks.
“A lot of people hear the word bull shark and they think scary intimidating predator. I don’t see them like that at all,” Moore said. “It really is nothing. What I do I don’t see as being any more dangerous than what a lot of other people do."
Photo: Getty Images