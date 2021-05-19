Feedback

See How Much Young People Are Living With Their Parents In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many aspects of life, including housing situations. There have been plenty of stories of people staying places longer than they anticipated because of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Even as restrictions have laxed and more Americans are being vaccinated, some changes are lasting longer than others. Pew Research Center recently reported that young adults in the U.S. were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great Depression.

The likelihood of young adults living with their parents varies by state. 24/7 Wall Street reviewed data from a U.S. Census Bureau survey to determine the percentage of adults 18 to 34 years old who live with their parents or guardians.

Where does Florida fall on this chart?

According to the data, 40.5% of young people in the Sunshine State are living with their folks. This places Florida at the No. 2 spot.

"The historic numbers of young adults either moving back home or choosing to remain there during the pandemic appears to have been a continuation of a broader trend," reporters wrote. "According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 34.4% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 lived with at least one parent, grandparent, or former guardian in 2019 — compared to 31.5% in 2010."

Only time will tell whether this trend will change, especially as we enter the final stages of the pandemic.

Photo: Getty Images

