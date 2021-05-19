Texans Slam Website After State Makes Worst Barbecue List

An international food site messed with Texas when it excluded the entire state from its list of best barbecue cities in America.

Chef's Pencil made matters even worse when it said Plano, San Antonio, Houston, and "Forth Worth" had some of the worst barbecue in the nation.

The site published their list on May 12, but it can no longer be found on its website. However, the rankings can still be found on social media.