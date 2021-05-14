New Orleans Tops List Of Best BBQ In America

May is National BBQ Month, and to celebrate and honor restaurants around the country, an international food magazine compiled a list of the best U.S. cities for barbecue.

Chef's Pencil analyzed ratings on TripAdvisor for all of the BBQ spots in the 75 largest cities in America and ranked the cities on the average rating. Overall, they looked at over 2,000 restaurants, with at least five reviews, that had barbecue on the menu. Only restaurants within city limits were counted, and cities with fewer than 10 barbecue restaurants were excluded from the final list.

So where did New Orleans rank on the list?

Number 1

While the city may be known for its southern and Creole-inspired cuisine, barbecue offered in the Crescent City seems to be a hit. According to the magazine, the city had an average rating of 4.31 out of 5, and the most popular dining spots were The Joint and BB King's Blues Club, which both had over 1,000 review and a 4.5 average.

Here are the top 10 cities that Chef's Pencil names the best for barbecue lovers.

New Orleans, Louisiana Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Charlotte, North Carolina Wichita, Kansas Virginia Beach, Virginia Columbus, Ohio Seattle, Washington St. Louis, Missouri Miami, Florida Newark, New Jersey

Check here to see the full list.

Photo: Getty Images