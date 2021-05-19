Travis Barker Selling Iconic Drum Kit From Blink-182's 'Adam's Song' Video
By Eliot Hill
May 19, 2021
Travis Barker is the latest musician to partner up with Reverb to sell his used gear giving fans the chance to own a piece of pop-punk history.
On Wednesday (May 19) the legendary drummer and online marketplace announced their partnership with a video where Barker explained some of the incredible pieces that'll be up for sale.
While the sale starts May 26, Barker previewed a few items including his iconic "Evel Knievel“ drum kit which he played in blink-182's video for "Adam's Song."
“This kit is iconic, it’s legendary. It was in the 'Adam’s Song' video. I called it the Evel Knievel Kit, and it was made here in California,” he said. “It’s almost too special to me and it feels weird to drag it back out on tour or to even play it in the studio. It’s really a timepiece and I can’t wait to see who ends up with it.”
Barker will also be selling the drum kit he played in Box Car Racer's "I Feel So" video. He'll be parting ways with a ton of electronic kits that he still uses to this day but needed to make room for other gear. Fans can also grab keyboards he used to produce music for Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, and more. As he mentioned in the video, most of this gear has traveled all around the world with him while on tour.
If those aren't your thing, Barker will also have more than two dozen rare and vintage boomboxes up for grabs as well as two basses.
