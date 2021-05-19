Travis Barker Selling Iconic Drum Kit From Blink-182's 'Adam's Song' Video

Travis Barker is the latest musician to partner up with Reverb to sell his used gear giving fans the chance to own a piece of pop-punk history.

On Wednesday (May 19) the legendary drummer and online marketplace announced their partnership with a video where Barker explained some of the incredible pieces that'll be up for sale.

While the sale starts May 26, Barker previewed a few items including his iconic "Evel Knievel“ drum kit which he played in blink-182's video for "Adam's Song."

“This kit is iconic, it’s legendary. It was in the 'Adam’s Song' video. I called it the Evel Knievel Kit, and it was made here in California,” he said. “It’s almost too special to me and it feels weird to drag it back out on tour or to even play it in the studio. It’s really a timepiece and I can’t wait to see who ends up with it.”