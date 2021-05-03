Tom DeLonge Says Box Car Racer 'Plan To' Drop Previously Unreleased Song

Last summer, Travis Barker revealed that an unreleased Box Car Racer song existed, but fans should not expect to hear it...ever.

"I talk to Tom all the time," the drummer said when asked about Tom DeLonge reuniting with blink. "There’s actually an unreleased Box Car [Racer] song that we were almost going to release, but it would just be wrong to troll people and put that out in the world. But, it’s incredible and probably no one will ever hear it.”

After Barker crushed our dreams, DeLonge lifted us back up by saying they do in fact "plan to" drop the track when the time is right.

“I think Travis already let out of the bag that we do have a Box Car song laying around," he said during a recent interview. “We have not decided when to release it, but there is one. And we did it over the past, like, I think couple of years. But we just got to figure out, like, when that comes out, and how we do that. But we plan to.”

In the meantime, fans can get excited about new Angels & Airwaves music — DeLonge recently teased that an upcoming song sounds like BCR.

