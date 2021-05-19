VIDEO: Teacher Scolds Vaccinated Student Over Not Wearing A Mask

A Wisconsin high school teacher is now on administrative leave after an incident with a student was caught on camera Tuesday (May 11).

According to the Portage Daily Register, a Poynette school teacher was allegedly caught on camera scolding and calling a vaccinated student a "jerk" for not wearing a mask inside of a classroom.

"I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink!" the unidentified woman yells in the video. "I don't want to get sick and die."

The teacher also yells at the student saying, “You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here. You’re a jerk. You’re a jerk. And you need to have respect for other people in your life. You’re not a big man on campus. Quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt.”

Radio host Vicki McKenna posted the video on social media. She said the video is edited to protect the student's identity.