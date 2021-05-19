Vigilant Dad Helps Nab California Fugitive Who Left 'Creepy' Notes

King County deputies are congratulating an eagle-eyed father that helped them arrest a man who turned out to be a fugitive from California, according to KIRO 7.

Authorities said they were aware of this individual and suspected him of leaving "sexually suggestive notes" at homes in Burien, Washington. "There were community members there that had reported to us receiving very odd, uncomfortable notes, creepy notes, left by this gentleman," Sgt. Tim Meyer said. "And also, he may have been peering in their windows."

Hazma Mohamud reportedly spotted the suspect on his Blink surveillance camera last week and became determined to track him down. Come Monday night (May 17), Mohamud managed to capture the man after he left suggestive notes for his two young daughters, reporters wrote.

“I’m pretty sure he was watching them,” Mohamud told KIRO 7. The father chased after the suspect in his car after he walked by Mohamud's apartment, reporters added. “And I caught him at the light, like, ‘Hey man, what are doing leaves notes at my house, this and that?’” he said. “And the sheriff pulls up.”

When authorities ran the suspect's ID, they found out he had a felony assault warrant out of California. Deputies credited Mohamud for the big break, especially when reporters said many people were afraid to call 911.

“I was going to take a month off and wait every day,” said Mohamud. “Every day. Because I had to protect my family.”

Photo: Getty Images