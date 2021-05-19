Woman Made 'Last-Minute Stop' In Las Vegas And Won Over $1 Million

A woman from Idaho was driving through with her husband on her way to Texas when she decided to make a last-minute stop in Vegas after a quick route change and boy did it pay off.

Jennifer Hall from Chubbock, Idaho was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday when she hit the jackpot and won over $1 million, and it didn't take long to do it.

The Telegraph reported that Hall had only been sitting at the machine for about four minutes when she won the jackpot.

In total, Hall walked away with a total of $1,253,701.

Westgate Las Vegas wrote on Twitter:

"Another Westgate Winner! Lucky guest from Idaho spins the Wheel of Fortune and collects $1,253,701!"