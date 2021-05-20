12 Students Charged After Senior Prank Causes $5,000 In Damage

Graduating from high school is a milestone in every student's life. Seniors look forward to the date all year, but throughout their journey they get to experience several other key milestones throughout the year, such as homecoming, prom, and even senior pranks.

Some pranks, however, can cross a line into criminal territory. Several students in North Carolina recently found out what can happen when a prank goes wrong. Twelve students at East Lincoln High School outside of Charlotte are facing charges from a senior prank on Monday (May 17) that left thousands of dollars worth of damage to the school and buses.

According to WCNC, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday about vandalism at the school. When they arrived, school officials directed deputies to areas inside the school and on buses outside that had been covered in a sticky substance and glitter. Additionally, meat and eggs had been placed in the HVAC system on the roof of the school. It total, the prank cause an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Using security footage at the school, officials were able to identify 12 students involved who admitted to the prank. The students are facing several charges, including trespassing, breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

Photo: Getty Images