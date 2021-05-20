Feedback

200+ Drivers Ticketed In 10 Hours On I-64 In Kentucky

By Anna Gallegos

May 20, 2021

Kentucky law enforcement is handing out tickets lefts and right to drivers not paying attention on Interstate 64.

More than 200 tickets were given to drivers Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Shelby and Franklin counties. Most of these tickets were written for drivers on the interstate.

It's not usually to see more cops on the road during a holiday or if there's a special event in the community. This time Shelby County wanted to crack down on complaints about distracted driver and speeding, WLKY reported.

For the one day, law enforcement gave I-64, U.S. 60, Buck Creek Road, Highway 1848, Highway 53, Highway 55 and Highway 151 a little extra attention.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kyle Tipton also recruited additional law enforcement officers to patrol the roads on Wednesday.

Most drivers were cited for speeding or distracted driving, while a handful of drivers were stopped for driving under the influence and road rage.

Tipton called Wednesday a success and will hold another one-day crackdown again in the future.

“We are really doing this to keep people safe, and we want to let our citizens know we are here and we care," he said.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 200+ Drivers Ticketed In 10 Hours On I-64 In Kentucky

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.