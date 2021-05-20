200+ Drivers Ticketed In 10 Hours On I-64 In Kentucky

Kentucky law enforcement is handing out tickets lefts and right to drivers not paying attention on Interstate 64.

More than 200 tickets were given to drivers Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Shelby and Franklin counties. Most of these tickets were written for drivers on the interstate.

It's not usually to see more cops on the road during a holiday or if there's a special event in the community. This time Shelby County wanted to crack down on complaints about distracted driver and speeding, WLKY reported.

For the one day, law enforcement gave I-64, U.S. 60, Buck Creek Road, Highway 1848, Highway 53, Highway 55 and Highway 151 a little extra attention.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kyle Tipton also recruited additional law enforcement officers to patrol the roads on Wednesday.

Most drivers were cited for speeding or distracted driving, while a handful of drivers were stopped for driving under the influence and road rage.

Tipton called Wednesday a success and will hold another one-day crackdown again in the future.

“We are really doing this to keep people safe, and we want to let our citizens know we are here and we care," he said.

Photo: Getty Images