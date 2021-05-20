2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Everything You Need To Know

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are quickly approaching, and this year's star-studded show is shaping up to be epic.

Now in its eighth year, and hosted by Usher, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and more.

In addition, Elton John will be presented with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award also will feature a special tribute performance honoring Elton’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Take a look below at all you need to know about this year's iHRMAs, including how to watch, who's performing and more.

How to Watch:

Fans can tune in and watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event can also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

How to Watch the Red Carpet:

Tune in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr Pepper Zero Sugar pre-show on the red carpet, hosted by Elvis Duran along with co-hosts Amy Brown, Maxwell and Emily Curl, for exclusive interviews and more, via iHeartRadio's Facebook and YouTube pages at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Who is Performing:

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances from The Weeknd and special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (AKA Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and Usher. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will also be performing during a tribute to honor iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John.

Who is Nominated:

In the big category of Song of the Year, nominees include The Weeknd, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, DaBaby and Harry Styles. The iHRMAs will also reveal award winners who were socially voted on by the fans, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.