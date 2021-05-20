Arizona Man Facing Charges After Bowling Ball Exploded Near His House
By Ginny Reese
May 20, 2021
A man from Sierra Vista is facing charges after a bowling ball exploded near his home on Monday.
AZ Family reported that James Jaggers III, 35, is facing weapons charges and is being held without bond in the Cochise County Jail.
The Sierra Vista Police Department said that they received several reports of an explosion and debris on Monday afternoon at around 5 p.m.
When police arrived, they found “several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball” in the area.
There were shards of the ball in the road and all over the yard of Jaggers' home.
Police said that Jaggers mentioned he was "mixing compounds."
The compounds that Jaggers was mixing were apparently so dangerous that a DPS Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit has to be brought to the area and the nearby homes had to be evacuated.
According to the DPS bomb squad, the debris was reminiscent of a homemade explosive device, and they found "several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials” inside of his house.
Jaggers faces charges of possessing a prohibited weapon, endangerment, and manufacturing prohibited weapons.
