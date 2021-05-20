Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Send A Message To Jennifer Lopez Amid Reunion

The Rod Sox seemingly have thoughts about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance and they took to TikTok to sound off. Affleck's beloved team recently shared a post on the social media platform to shout out Lopez, who sat in their stands in 2019.

"To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019," the caption read, alongside footage of the singer, 51, sitting in the left-field wall of Fenway Park. "We will never forget you." Afterward, the team's mascot, Wally the Green Monster, appeared in the footage to give her a kiss on the cheek. "Come back soon. We miss you," the caption concluded.

17 years after ending their engagement, Affleck and Lopez were spotted spending time at the singer's home. They were later seen in Big Sky, Montana, hanging out during Mother's Day weekend. "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Earlier this month, Alex Rodriguez was also spotted for the first time since the news of Lopez and Affleck's reunion broke. When paparazzo caught the star leaving a Miami restaurant, they, naturally, asked what he thought about the pair's joint trip to Montana, to which he responded, "Go Yankees."