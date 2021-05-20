Blake Shelton Talks 'Body Language,' Gwen Stefani & More at Release Party

Shelton also opened up about Body Language and more during a special Q&A with Bobby Bones. The country star explained that many of the songs on Body Language have been cut for almost three years, and some of them go back to when he recorded 'God's Country.' He recalled, "They go back to even back when I was recording 'God's Country,' and we ended up not putting out a studio album, then I just kind of pushed back on the idea. Wasn't sure what I wanted to do and ended up doing that hits package that had 'God's Country' and 'Nobody But You' on it, and then some other hits from the last few albums. And then we had to start over again. And so 'Happy Anywhere' was out there floating around without a home and 'Minimum Wage.' And so finally the label was like, 'Hey man, this is stupid. I mean, you got to give us an album to put out. Give us a record, you know? So, we finally just grouped all the songs together, and luckily, we had enough to make an album out of. And I'm super excited about it now."

Elsewhere in the show, while answering a question from a fan, Shelton explained the challenges of putting together an album during the pandemic with many studio sessions being cancelled due to someone testing positive for COVID. He recalled, "I guess the challenge is where we had several sessions booked that got cancelled because people actually tested positive for COVID every time there for the first year and a half or something. And at least in Nashville, before you could do anything like that, session work or whatever, everybody had to take a COVID test. And we had several sessions cancelled because of the drummer of tested positive or whoever. And so I guess that was the only real challenge. I mean, the good part about it is, is it gave you a lot of time to live with songs and feel like you were making the right decisions. So in that way, I think it did really help."

Blake also opened up about recording music with his fiancé, Gwen Stefani, and that since some of the songs remind him of Gwen, the couple ends up singing them together. He explained, "That's why she sings on the last couple of singles that we had. It wasn't just that ... because neither of those songs were written as duets. It was like, 'Hey man, just jump on this thing with me. It's about us, let's just sing it together.' So that's the great thing is, when you have songs that are about them and they happen to be a pop icon, you can also have them on the song with you. It's handy. It's really handy."