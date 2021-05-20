Car Plows Into 'We Buy Any Car' Building In Pittsburgh
By Jason Hall
May 20, 2021
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a strange early morning vehicle crash.
WPXI reports a car drove into the the We Buy Any Car building, taking out a corner and driving inside the structure on Thursday (May 20).
Police responded to a report at the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Officers confirmed the car was partially inside the building when they arrived at the scene and bricks toppled onto the vehicle's windshield, scattering on the nearby sidewalk.
Pittsburgh Police confirmed there was no driver in the vehicle when they arrived at the scene early Thursday morning, however, officers believe two individuals were inside the car at the time of the crash as two airbags were deployed.
Car into a building on 19. 1700 block of West Liberty Ave. Building inspector called. Emergency responders say no one was in the car when they got here. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/R0ubOzPKro— Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) May 20, 2021
Police also discovered blood inside the vehicle and have checked with local hospitals to see if any individuals reported injuries that could have been linked to the incident.
The car was pulled out of the building by a tow truck and a building inspector was called to the scene to confirm whether the building was stable after the crash, WPXI confirms.
Building still standing after tow truck pulled out the car. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/X9vA2gL3wz— Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) May 20, 2021
Inbound lanes toward the crash were closed as authorities investigated and cleared the scene early Thursday morning, WPXI reports.
#Accident - car into a building in the 1700 block of West Liberty Ave. No one in the vehicle when police arrive. Inbound lanes closed. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/4RFoGcvmqv— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) May 20, 2021
Photo: Alyssa Raymond/WPXI