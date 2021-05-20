Feedback

Car Plows Into 'We Buy Any Car' Building In Pittsburgh

By Jason Hall

May 20, 2021

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a strange early morning vehicle crash.

WPXI reports a car drove into the the We Buy Any Car building, taking out a corner and driving inside the structure on Thursday (May 20).

Police responded to a report at the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Officers confirmed the car was partially inside the building when they arrived at the scene and bricks toppled onto the vehicle's windshield, scattering on the nearby sidewalk.

Pittsburgh Police confirmed there was no driver in the vehicle when they arrived at the scene early Thursday morning, however, officers believe two individuals were inside the car at the time of the crash as two airbags were deployed.

Police also discovered blood inside the vehicle and have checked with local hospitals to see if any individuals reported injuries that could have been linked to the incident.

The car was pulled out of the building by a tow truck and a building inspector was called to the scene to confirm whether the building was stable after the crash, WPXI confirms.

Inbound lanes toward the crash were closed as authorities investigated and cleared the scene early Thursday morning, WPXI reports.

Photo: Alyssa Raymond/WPXI

