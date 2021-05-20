Casetify Is Launching A New Collection With BTS Inspired By 'Dynamite'

One day ahead of the release of their second English-language single, "Butter," BTS has announced a special lineup of accessories with CASETiFY inspired by their first English-language single, "Dynamite."

On Thursday (May 20), the two entities announced the joint collaboration, which comprises of a number of bright pastel coated accessories inspired by the hit's success. From iPhone cases, grip stands, wireless chargers, sling bags, AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, funky stickers and more, the collection is expansive, to say the least, and features the first-ever Custom Vinyl Record Case, a special-edition accessory that lets customers add their names and personalized text to a reflective "spinning" surface.

"Continuing our partnership with BTS is an exciting opportunity to reunite our communities, and celebrate this universal message of hope and confidence together," Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY, said in a statement. "Our collaborative platform was inspired by artists who connect people around the world through passion and creativity, making BTS the perfect partner to return to our global stage."

BTS Army can get a head start on preparing for the collection by signing up for the virtual waitlist at CASETiFY's official website. The BTS x CASETiFY collection launches May 31, with products shipping worldwide.