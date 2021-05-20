Controversial Referee Among WWE's Latest Round Of Firings

Controversial referee Drake Wuertz was among the latest round of WWE firings announced on Wednesday (May 19).

Wuertz, whose real name is Drake Younger, was among eight individuals from the NXT brand released by the company, which also included: Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne, Kavita Devi, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge and fellow referee Jake Clemons, CagesideSeats.com reports.

Wuertz has made headlines in recent months after being accused of supporting both QAnon and the Proud Boys, Comicbook.com reports.

The outspoken former wrestler turned referee also gave speeches at both a County Commissioner's meeting and a Seminole County Public Schools meeting arguing against children wearing masks in schools during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic based on conspiracy theories related to child trafficking and has shared numerous anti-vaccination posts on his personal Facebook account.

Wuertz's release was initially reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on Wednesday and later confirmed by numerous outlets.