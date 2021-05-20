Elton John is set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the upcoming 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition, will be honored with a very special tribute performed by a group of three talented genre-spanning artists.

Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will be performing in tribute to Elton, honoring his life, legacy and music.

Introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X, Elton will be celebrated for his global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. The music legend is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time — with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997." As the recipient of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for 'Tour of the Year,' his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour encompasses 5 continents and over 350 dates, and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In addition to music, he established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations.