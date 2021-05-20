Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile & H.E.R. to Tribute Elton John at iHeart Awards
By Taylor Fields
May 21, 2021
Elton John is set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the upcoming 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition, will be honored with a very special tribute performed by a group of three talented genre-spanning artists.
Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will be performing in tribute to Elton, honoring his life, legacy and music.
Introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X, Elton will be celebrated for his global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. The music legend is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time — with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997." As the recipient of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for 'Tour of the Year,' his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour encompasses 5 continents and over 350 dates, and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In addition to music, he established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations.
The eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Usher, will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Before the show, fans can tune in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar pre-show on the red carpet, hosted by Elvis Duran along with co-hosts Maxwell and Emily Curl, for exclusive interviews and more, via iHeartRadio's Facebook and YouTube pages at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Also performing throughout the evening are The Weeknd and special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (AKA Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and Usher. The 2021 iHeartRadio music Awards awards will also feature appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Photos: Getty Images