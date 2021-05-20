Indiana Boy Finds $5,000 While Cleaning Family's SUV

A boring household chore turned into an amazing treasure hunt for one 9-year-old boy in Plainfield, Indiana.

Landon Melvin was cleaning out the family's Chevy Suburban like his parents asked him to when he found an envelope under a floor mat. He let his dad know, but he shrugged it off at first.

"I was like he's nine. You found something, OK? (Landon said) 'No, dad, I really did.' I walk over. I think it's paperwork of some sort," dad Michael Melvin told WRTV.

Both were very surprised when Landon opened up the envelope and found checks and $5,000 cash.

Instead of celebrating Landon's find, the family knew they had to return the money to its rightful owner. The Melvin family purchased their Suburban in September, but because it was used, they knew someone was looking for that cash.

The money ended up belonging to a family in South Carolina who forgot where they placed it after taking a vacation.

The Melvins were able to return the money and the South Carolina family gave Landon $1,000 as a finders fee. Now Landon is trying to decided what he's going to spend his reward money on.

Photo: Getty Images