Investigation Leads To One Of The Largest Phoenix Trafficking Rings Ever

According to police, three Arizonans are facing charges after stealing from three local home improvement businesses. Dagoberto Velenzuela Herrea, 46, Rigoberto Velanzuela, 22, Bianca Herrera, 39, were all arrested.

AZ Family reported that a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was raided, turning up over $21,000 in cash, stolen merchandise worth $15,000, and four vehicles.

Police Sgt. Ann Justus said, "When you walked into that residence it was floor to ceiling in property."

The raid was a result of a six-month investigation "by Phoenix Police Department Property Crimes, Drug Enforcement Bureau, officers from the South Mountain Precinct and investigators from the private retail sector," reported AZ Family.

Justus explained, "We sold property to these individuals at a price indicating that it's stolen, and then we actually purchased stolen property."

Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:

"A 6-month investigation yielded more than $21k in cash, 4 vehicle seizures and $10-15k in stolen merchandise. 3 people have been arrested in one of the largest trafficking in stolen property busts in PHXPD history."