Feedback

Investigation Leads To One Of The Largest Phoenix Trafficking Rings Ever

By Ginny Reese

May 21, 2021

Photo: Phoenix Police Department

According to police, three Arizonans are facing charges after stealing from three local home improvement businesses. Dagoberto Velenzuela Herrea, 46, Rigoberto Velanzuela, 22, Bianca Herrera, 39, were all arrested.

AZ Family reported that a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was raided, turning up over $21,000 in cash, stolen merchandise worth $15,000, and four vehicles.

Police Sgt. Ann Justus said, "When you walked into that residence it was floor to ceiling in property."

The raid was a result of a six-month investigation "by Phoenix Police Department Property Crimes, Drug Enforcement Bureau, officers from the South Mountain Precinct and investigators from the private retail sector," reported AZ Family.

Justus explained, "We sold property to these individuals at a price indicating that it's stolen, and then we actually purchased stolen property."

Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:

"A 6-month investigation yielded more than $21k in cash, 4 vehicle seizures and $10-15k in stolen merchandise. 3 people have been arrested in one of the largest trafficking in stolen property busts in PHXPD history."

According to police, this was one of the largest trafficking rings of stolen property that has ever been busted place by the Phoenix Police Department.

Photo: Phoenix Police Department

Chat About Investigation Leads To One Of The Largest Phoenix Trafficking Rings Ever

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.