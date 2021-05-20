Louisville Bar Apologizes For Name Of Britney Spears Inspired Drink

A Louisville bar is apologizing after customers raised concern about a drink name.

Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill hosted a Britney Spears appreciation night on Wednesday that had a drag performance, costume contest, and drink specials. The owner scratched the themed cocktails and remove digital flyers for the event because of a drink named "The Slave."

The drinks were created by the bar's alcohol distributor Brown-Forman, but they couldn't give them the same name of Britney songs.

"The Slave" was supposed to be a play on the 2001 hit "I'm A Slave 4 U."

“The fact that it took so many people see the song title and it not raise flags, it’s embarrassing at this point. It was just a complete oversight on our part, like holy wow … no harm, or no offense obviously was meant to be taken," Baxter's general manager Jessica Coleman told WAVE3.

Without context, the drink's name was out of place for Baxter's, which promotes Black and LGBT+ performers and businesses.

“That’s not us, that’s not our bartenders, that’s not our staff, we’re accepting of everybody. We’ve gone beyond to ensure that our clientele is safe here," owner Kevin Strnatka told the station.

Brown-Forman also apologized and said in a statement that it "did not consider the hurtful and unintended consequences of using a word that holds a much deeper and painful meaning."

Photos: Getty Images