Minnesota Moms Surprise Young Boy After He Loses His Life Savings

A young Plymouth resident was surprised by the kindness of moms after he had dropped his life savings in a parking lot.

Eight-year-old Oscar Thompson carried around a $100 bill, which was his life savings, only to lose it after a trip to Target.

KARE 11 reported that the young boy worked hard for his cash. "He would wash windows, mop the floors, vacuum, dust, clean up his room," said Oscar's mom, Carrie Kehnle.

Carrie said he had been saving up for years and his "treasure chest" was finally ready to be exchanged at the bank. "Quarters, nickels, dimes, other coins, lots of dollar bills, and he always wanted to have a hundred dollar bill... so we went to the bank together, and he exchanged it," said Carrie.

After a trip to Target, Oscar had noticed his money was missing. "As we were walking out, I guess the money fell out of his pocket somewhere either from the checkout to the door or in the parking lot," said Carrie.

Oscar was upset, so his mom went to social media to try and find his lost money.

"I posted a message in the Plymouth moms group and asked to see if anyone found a $100 bill floating around the Target parking lot, and nobody had of course, and one of the moms said, 'OMG, this is awful. I would love to help Oscar recoup some of his money. Can I send you the money via Venmo?'" All of these other moms decided to do the same thing, Carrie told KARE 11.

In total, 32 moms donated, leaving Oscar with $168.

Oscar and his mom were both surprised. They decided to use some of the money by donating to Interfaith Outreach.

Photo: Getty Images