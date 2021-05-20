Feedback

New England Patriots Sign Veteran Defensive Player

By Jason Hall

May 20, 2021

The New England Patriots made yet another addition to their defense.

Veteran safety Adrian Colbert announced he'd signed with the Patriots on Thursday (May 20) via Twitter.

"Turn me up @Patriots!! Thankful for another opportunity to leave it on the grass #PatsNation," Colbert tweeted along with a motion graphics video.

Colbert, who finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami as a graduate transfer after four years at the University of Texas, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 229 overall in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Initially, Colbert appeared to be a late-round steal with a strong rookie campaign, which included recording 37 tackles and five pass defenses while appearing in 14 games and making six starts at free safety.

Colbert entered his second season as the 49ers' starting free safety and played appeared in seven games before experiencing a high ankle sprain and being placed on injured reserve on October 22, 2018.

He was later waived during the final roster cuts the following offseason.

Colbert has since made a total of 12 appearances during the past two seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins (six appearances, five starts) in 2019 and the New York Giants (six appearances, five starts) in 2020.

The Patriots have made numerous additions this offseason, which included a record-setting signing class during the first week of legal tampering.

Photo: Getty Images

