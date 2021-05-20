New England Patriots Sign Veteran Defensive Player

The New England Patriots made yet another addition to their defense.

Veteran safety Adrian Colbert announced he'd signed with the Patriots on Thursday (May 20) via Twitter.

"Turn me up @Patriots!! Thankful for another opportunity to leave it on the grass #PatsNation," Colbert tweeted along with a motion graphics video.

Colbert, who finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami as a graduate transfer after four years at the University of Texas, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 229 overall in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Initially, Colbert appeared to be a late-round steal with a strong rookie campaign, which included recording 37 tackles and five pass defenses while appearing in 14 games and making six starts at free safety.