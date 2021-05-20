Feedback

New Orleans Announces Return Of First In-Person Music Festival

By Sarah Tate

May 20, 2021

After more than a year filled with the absence of festivals and live music, New Orleans' first music festival since the start of the pandemic has announced its long-awaited return. The 2021 Satchmo SummerFest, which honors its namesake Louis Armstrong's legacy, will be held in and around the New Orleans Jazz Museum July 30 through August 1.

"We are thrilled to announce our comeback," said Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., which produces the festival, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Madero said Armstrong, the festival's inspiration, "continues to inspire and provide a source of strength as our community rebounds. We invite our fans to joins us for two days of celebration — celebration of local music, culture, and resilience."

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is excited about the festival's return but said it's been a long year to get to this point.

"Along the way, we've worked with our partners in the tourism, hospitality and cultural spaces to ensure that this city reopens safely to resume its rightful place as the most welcoming city in the world," said Mayor Cantrell. "We will see one important example of this — a safe, welcoming city sharing its unique culture with others — with the festival that honors one of our greatest culture bearers, Louis 'Satchmo' Armstrong, with the return of the Satchmo SummerFest."

The lineup for the Satchmo SummerFest has not been announced but is expected to be revealed in June.

Photo: Getty Images

