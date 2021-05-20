North Carolina Teen Awarded $2 Million In Scholarship Offers

College scholarship applications are a normal, if not tedious, part of many high school students' lives as the prepare to head to university following graduation. Scholarship offers can range anywhere from covering the cost of pricey college textbooks to awarding a student a full-ride to their top school choice. One student in North Carolina was fortunate enough to be awarded a staggering amount of scholarship offers for her life post-high school.

Kori Balaam, a 17-year-old student set to graduate from Northwest Cabarrus High School near Charlotte, recently set a record for her school when she was awarded more than $2 million worth of merit scholarships to help further her education in college, according to WCNC. She was recognized by her school at an awards ceremony Wednesday night (May 19).

After graduation, Balaam will head down south to Louisiana State where she plans to continue her education in the fall.

Balaam joins several other students graduating from high schools across the country who have been awarded millions of dollars in scholarship offers. A pair of twins in Raleigh recently received over $1 million in offers from the 15 colleges they were accepted into. Another pair of twins in Louisiana were awarded a combined $24 million in scholarship offers from over 200 universities around the world.

