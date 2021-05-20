Oklahoma Siblings Find Each Other After 40 Years Apart

Kitt Wakeley and Tasha Henderson spent the last 40 years looking for each other.

They grew up together in an abusive home, which they were removed from when Wakeley was 5 and Henderson was 4. They moved to different foster homes together until one day the foster representative came only for Henderson.

“I just remember they packed her stuff in a grocery bag, you know the typical paper bag, and I just remember her crying, me crying, they took her out the door. So, to this day, I hate the rustling paper sack,” Wakeley told KFOR.

The siblings were then adopted by different families. They followed different life paths but frequently thought about each other. Wakeley became an award-winning musician while Henderson is a stay-at-home mom to her three children.

One day Henderson messaged Wakeley on Facebook saying that she's his sister. Wakeley didn't recognize the last name and wondered why a Black woman was saying they were related.

Wakeley is white while Henderson is biracial. Once she told him that, he decided to ask her a question that only his real sister would know the answer to. She answered correctly.

For the first time in decades, the brother and sister met at an Oklahoma City restaurant. There they learned that they only lived a mile away from each other.

"Having her coming back into the mix, there is a source of complete. You’re not wondering, am I running into her here, or am I ever going to find her," Wakeley said.

Both are overjoyed that they're back together.

“It’s perfect. Life is perfect for me now. I’m good,” said Henderson.

Wakeley wrote the song "Hello Again" for his sister and he'll perform it at an upcoming concert at the Oklahoma City Center Music Hall.

Photo: Getty Images