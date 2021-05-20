Team Photo Shoot Nearly Causes Crash During Indy 500 Practice

An attempt to take a team photo at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a practice run nearly ended in disaster on Thursday.

Defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci lined up their cars side-by-side on the frontstretch for a picture perfect moment.

It would have been cool if the drivers didn't forget about the guys behind them. As Sato, Rahal, and Ferrucci slowed down to get in formation, behind them Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed into each other as they quickly readjusted while coming out of a turn.