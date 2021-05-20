Team Photo Shoot Nearly Causes Crash During Indy 500 Practice
By Anna Gallegos
May 20, 2021
An attempt to take a team photo at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a practice run nearly ended in disaster on Thursday.
Defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci lined up their cars side-by-side on the frontstretch for a picture perfect moment.
It would have been cool if the drivers didn't forget about the guys behind them. As Sato, Rahal, and Ferrucci slowed down to get in formation, behind them Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed into each other as they quickly readjusted while coming out of a turn.
REPLAY: Early contact between @ColtonHerta and @smclaughlin93.— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 20, 2021
📺: @peacockTV - https://t.co/Py4Niuv2PQ
📲: INDYCAR Mobile powered by NTT DATA - https://t.co/vyuISIgHnX #INDYCAR // #INDY500 // @IMS pic.twitter.com/z2u9sI6cDs
Herta wasn't amused.
“I’m doing 220 (mph) and coming through the corner and these idiots are doing 170. It’s just ridiculous,” he told the Associated Press.
IndyCar is reviewing the incident before potentially penalizing Rahal Letterman Lanigan.
Later in the day, Ferrucci spun out and crashed into a wall. He was awake and alert after the crash, but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
He likely injured his left leg, the IndyStar reported. The IMS medical director said in injury appeared minor and he expects Ferrucci will be able to race.
REPLAY: @SantinoFerrucci has been checked and will be sent to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation following this incident at @IMS.#INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/CpQa1zf0Vf— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 20, 2021
Photo: Getty Images