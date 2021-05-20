Feedback

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share 'Hail To The Victor' Video: Watch

By Katrina Nattress

May 20, 2021

Thirty Seconds To Mars are celebrating the imminent return of live music with a video for "Hail To The Victor" that features footage from their massive 2018-19 Monolith world tour.

“The Monolith tour was one of the biggest, most ambitious tours of our lives,” singer Jared Leto told Rolling Stone. “We had a massive production with huge creative challenges and we were playing some of the biggest and best venues in the world. It was unforgettable.”

“We wanted to celebrate the absolutely insane energy, the spontaneity, and the unity that comes along with our live shows," he added. "So we focused on our incredible audience. The fans. And that undefinable thing that makes live shows so impactful. We have been on the road touring now for a very long time and have had the privilege to see the world as a result. The passion of the audience never ceases to amaze us. I think we captured some of that magic with this video. Editing this over the past year when shows were put on pause due to the pandemic was such a strong reminder of the spirit and energy that our amazing audience brought and shared with us each night.”

In addition to the video, Thirty Seconds to Mars also released a limited-edition “Hail To The Victor” T-shirt, with half the profits benefiting Crew Nation — Live Nation’s global relief fund for live music crews and staff.

“It’s a great way to help support people who work relentlessly to put great shows together night after night,” Leto said to Rolling Stone. “Crew Nation is Live Nation’s global relief fund for live music crews. They are doing a great thing by helping the touring and venue crews who are in need of support as Covid-19 continues. We are hopeful and excited that crews, venues, and audiences will return to the stages very soon.”

Watch the "Hail To The Victor" video above.

Photo: Getty Images

