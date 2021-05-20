Twins Announce $5 'Summer Fun' Tickets

Tickets for the Minnesota Twins' regular-season home games will go on sale today (May 20).

Along with tickets going on sale, the Twins also announced a 'Summer Fun' deal. The deal offers $5 tickets to any of the team's remaining 58 home games.

Bonus! On top of the $5 ticket deal, those who purchase tickets between noon and 11:59 p.m. today (May 20) will be able to buy tickets without fees.

Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter told KSTP 5, "With the weather warming up and restrictions winding down, we're happy to begin turning the page on this past year by providing Twins fans with an accessible, fun way to spend their summer days and evenings together at Target Field."

The Twins announced the capacity at Target Field would increase to 100% on July 5, but there will be a limited number of the $5 'Summer Fun" tickets available in select locations for each game.

The next few home games for the Minnesota Twins will be against the Baltimore Orioles starting Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26, and then they will go head to head with the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30.

To cheer the Twins on, you can purchase your tickets online or through the MLB Ballpark app.

