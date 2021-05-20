VIDEO: Man Climbs On Wires To Escape Portland Police, Causes Power Outage

Some people have done outrageous things just to get away from the authorities. One fleeing man managed to knock out power to thousands of Portland, Oregon residents just to escape custody, according to KOIN.

The mishap went down Tuesday afternoon (May 18) at North Farragut and Wabash, just north of Lombard. Portland Police said a man fled from them and even put a school on lockdown. Someone sent the news station video of the suspect on a power line after he reportedly climbed onto a roof.

Reporters said the power company shut down the power to 3,000 customers until the man came down around 3 p.m. He was taken into custody, KOIN added. No further details were made available.

A wanted man tried to flee from Oregon authorities by jumping into a river -- it didn't end well for him. Cops in California had to venture through a corn maze to catch a homeless man suspected of violating a restraining order.

Photo: Getty Images