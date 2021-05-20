You Could 'Steakation' In A Loft Designed By Omaha Steaks

You could get a “steakation” on Omaha Steaks.

The company that’s hailed itself as “America’s Original Butcher” for more than a century announced Thursday (May 20) that “as more Americans feel comfortable gathering again, it made perfect sense for this family-owned company to offer the opportunity for meat lovers to reunite over their shared love of steak.”

That’s why one steak lover can win a “once-in-a-lifetime” stay-cation on Omaha Steaks. The guest — and three others — “will have the chance to kick up their feet and enjoy a one-of-a-kind steak-a-delic loft” this June, according to an Omaha Steaks press release. The “savory weekend” will also include a dinner prepared by the Omaha Steaks culinary team and more.

“Collectively we missed out on a lot of gatherings with family and friends last year. As Americans resume summer gatherings and get the itch to travel, we wanted to bring people together over a really fun and memorable experience,” said Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks chairman and CEO. “Our Steakation is the perfect way to share our love for what we do best: steak. I can’t wait to host our guests, showing them all that our hometown has to offer.”

Omaha Steaks notes that 70% of Americans are eager to host and attend backyard barbecues, according to findings from a Harris Poll conducted in March.

“Nothing says summer vacation better than a great steak and a cold drink,” said Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. “Omaha Steaks knows how to craft the perfect cut of meat – from filet mignon to New York strip to ribeye and everything in between. Their business is to deliver high quality, naturally aged beef to every corner of America, making them the perfect choice to have a Steakation of your very own this summer.”

One winner will be selected at random. Enter at OmahaSteakation.com through June 3 for a chance to win.