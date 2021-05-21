5 More Counties Join Effort To Add Parts Of California, Oregon To Idaho
By Zuri Anderson
May 21, 2021
A movement to add parts of California and Oregon to Idaho is drumming up more support this week.
Five Oregon counties voted to keep the discussions going around their regions joining the Gem State, according to the Orange County Register. Commissioners in Malheur, Lake, Sherman, Grant, and Baker counties are now required to continue studying about potentially joining Idaho. Jefferson and Union counties were the first to do this back in November.
The plan also includes annexing parts of southeast Washington and northeast California. According to the group Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho, these California counties are under consideration: Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Modoc, Lassen, part or all of Plumas, and parts of Butte and perhaps Sierra.
"We have plenty of support in Idaho from legislators over there who want to see this happen and clearly these counties in Oregon are voting in favor of it," Keaton Ems, a representative with Move Oregon's Border, told reporters earlier this week.
In order for this massive change to happen, it would need approval from Oregon and Idaho's legislatures, as well as Congress.
