Arizona's Pizzeria, Beer Garden & Lounge Hybrid Coming To Wynwood

A pizzeria-beer garden-lounge hybrid that's popular in Arizona and Texas is coming to South Florida, according to Local 10.

Bottled Blonde has locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dallas, and Houston, and they're now opening a location in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Not only is it an Italian-inspired pizza joint, but it also boasts a German beer garden. The chain is also described as a "sports bar with a pin-up-girl theme that draws in the nightlife crowd."

Reporters learned that the company signed a 10-year lease at Wynwood Walk, which is located at 239 NW 28th Street, Suite E. The space is 8,896 square feet, and they plan to open in October 2021.