This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Place In Florida

Everyone loves pizza.

One website was recently on a quest to find the best "hole-in-the-wall" joints across America.

Cheapism.com put out a list of low-key pizzerias that serve up some delicious pies. While they may be off the beaten path or require a little searching, they will be well worth the find. They touched on most states in the nation, finding joints in small towns to major metro areas.

So, where's the best out-of-sight place in Florida to get a slice?

Two pizza spots in South Florida made it on the list:

Here's what the website said about Mom's New York Pizza:

"After a long hard day laying on Miami Beach, what could be better than a slice of pizza? Mom's New York Pizza is less than two blocks from the beach, so when you're done soaking up sun and people watching, head to this strip-mall spot with walls covered in dollar bills. Choose what looks best from the pizzas on display and they'll heat up a slice for you. Classic pepperoni never goes out of style."

This is what Cheapism had to say about The Big Cheese:

"The Big Cheese has been around for more than 30 years and only uses Baccio mozzarella from Wisconsin, so you know it has to be good. A cheese slice costs $3.25, while a cheese 14-inch large pizza starts at $17.75 (additional toppings are $2.50)."