Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour': See The Dates

By James Dinh

May 21, 2021

Billie Eilish is ready to make the most of the 2022 year with her just-announced "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."

On Friday (May 21), the superstar unveiled her big plans to return to the road with the 32-date North American arena run in support of her upcoming album of the same name. It kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, before making its way around the country and wrapping up with a three-night stint at Los Angeles' The Forum on April 6, 8, and 9. After the leg, Eilish will make her way to European markets for the summer. Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday, while past purchaser, official platinum, and verified fan presales will start beforehand.

For the venture, Eilish will continue her work with sustainability partner REVERB with what she's dubbed as the Billie Eilish Action Village at each show to promote climate change efforts. Additionally, the star's initiative will host and support BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations, as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB’s forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. As you probably recall, the star had to cancel last year's "Where Do We Go? World Tour" after just a handful of dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scroll on below to see the full list of tour dates!

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

02/03  - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Photo: Kelia Anne Mac Cluskey

