BTS Dances It Out In 'Butter' Music Video

BTS is back with another dance floor anthem with their brand new song "Butter."

In the high-energy dance track, the band is smoother than ever before with lyrics like, "Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)/ High like the moon rock with me baby/ Know that I got that heat/ Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap/ Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)/ Get it, let it roll."

And in the "Butter" music video, directed by Yong Seok Choi, the guys turn up the heat and melt us all with their incredible choreography as they dance it out — and yes, there was actual butter involved. Watch BTS' "Butter" music video above.