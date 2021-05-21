BTS Dances It Out In 'Butter' Music Video
By Taylor Fields
May 21, 2021
BTS is back with another dance floor anthem with their brand new song "Butter."
In the high-energy dance track, the band is smoother than ever before with lyrics like, "Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)/ High like the moon rock with me baby/ Know that I got that heat/ Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap/ Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)/ Get it, let it roll."
And in the "Butter" music video, directed by Yong Seok Choi, the guys turn up the heat and melt us all with their incredible choreography as they dance it out — and yes, there was actual butter involved. Watch BTS' "Butter" music video above.
"Butter" was written by a number of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia. BTS' own RM also lended his talents in the making of the track, adding in the signature BTS style. The song follows BTS' 2020 BE album, which includes their hit single "Dynamite." According to a press release, "This is only the beginning."
Earlier this week, BTS and CASETiFY announced a new line of mobile accessories for fans inspired by "Dynamite." The new collection includes iPhone cases, grip stands, wireless chargers, sling bags, AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, stickers and more, and will be available on May 31.
"Continuing our partnership with BTS is an exciting opportunity to reunite our communities, and celebrate this universal message of hope and confidence together,"Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY, said in a statement. "Our collaborative platform was inspired by artists who connect people around the world through passion and creativity, making BTS the perfect partner to return to our global stage."