Eastern New Mexico University Student's Photo Of Storm Went Viral
By Ginny Reese
May 21, 2021
They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but one picture was worth over 500,000 likes.
One Eastern New Mexico University student posted a photo of a storm cloud to social media and never could have guessed that it would go viral.
Laura Rowe, a basketball player at ENMU, said, "I took that picture and I had no idea it was going to do what it did."
KRQE reported that Rowe and her boyfriend were driving in Texas when they saw the incredible sight and snapped a quick photo. According to Rowe, the two were chasing storms that they saw on the horizon.
Rowe explained:
"It was just really incredibly stunning, the sunset was absolutely gorgeous and we were watching this storm. I told him, ‘I think we’re a little close. I’m a little scared.'"
storm chasin in West Texas pic.twitter.com/sFjNdHGFYP— laura rowe (@lauralouu30) May 17, 2021
Rowe never imagined the pic would go viral. She later wrote on Twitter:
"I took this last night between Earth, Texas and Littlefield, Texas! We were between the sunset & the storm, so that cast an amazing light on the storm. Pls don’t steal it."
Okay, i wasn’t really expecting this to blow up. 😂 I took this last night between Earth, Texas and Littlefield, Texas! We were between the sunset & the storm, so that cast an amazing light on the storm. Pls don’t steal it 🙃😂— laura rowe (@lauralouu30) May 18, 2021
Photo: Getty Images