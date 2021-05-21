Feedback

Eastern New Mexico University Student's Photo Of Storm Went Viral

By Ginny Reese

May 21, 2021

Thundercloud over Leipzig

They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but one picture was worth over 500,000 likes.

One Eastern New Mexico University student posted a photo of a storm cloud to social media and never could have guessed that it would go viral.

Laura Rowe, a basketball player at ENMU, said, "I took that picture and I had no idea it was going to do what it did."

KRQE reported that Rowe and her boyfriend were driving in Texas when they saw the incredible sight and snapped a quick photo. According to Rowe, the two were chasing storms that they saw on the horizon.

Rowe explained:

"It was just really incredibly stunning, the sunset was absolutely gorgeous and we were watching this storm. I told him, ‘I think we’re a little close. I’m a little scared.'"

Rowe never imagined the pic would go viral. She later wrote on Twitter:

"I took this last night between Earth, Texas and Littlefield, Texas! We were between the sunset & the storm, so that cast an amazing light on the storm. Pls don’t steal it."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Eastern New Mexico University Student's Photo Of Storm Went Viral

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.