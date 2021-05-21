Eastern New Mexico University Student's Photo Of Storm Went Viral

They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but one picture was worth over 500,000 likes.

One Eastern New Mexico University student posted a photo of a storm cloud to social media and never could have guessed that it would go viral.

Laura Rowe, a basketball player at ENMU, said, "I took that picture and I had no idea it was going to do what it did."

KRQE reported that Rowe and her boyfriend were driving in Texas when they saw the incredible sight and snapped a quick photo. According to Rowe, the two were chasing storms that they saw on the horizon.

Rowe explained:

"It was just really incredibly stunning, the sunset was absolutely gorgeous and we were watching this storm. I told him, ‘I think we’re a little close. I’m a little scared.'"