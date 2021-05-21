HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Wins Dispute Over Rundown Detroit Home

HGTV's Rehab Addict Rescue star Nicole Curtis has won her case against the Detroit Land Bank Authority over a run-down house in the city.

Curtis, a Lake Orion native, sued Detroit Land Bank Authority to reclaim ownership of a home she had bought in 2017. Curtis argued that the land bank took the house's deed that she was paying taxes on and insuring, The Detroit News reported.

Curtis' Detroit Renovations LLC bought the home for $17,000 in 2017 from a private owner. The following year she learned that Detroit's Land Bank held the property title.

Curtis stated in the lawsuit that she had already spent at least $60,000 in renovations after purchasing it and that the land bank should reimburse her.